Guernsey fly infestation source found
- Published
Environmental teams have identified the source of a fly infestation that plagued some Guernsey residents last summer.
Some residents in the La Vassalerie area of St Andrew's were unable to open their windows due to the overwhelming number of flies.
They said the problem was "not normal" and people were being "driven nuts".
Tobin Cook, Environmental Health director, said the States was working on a plan to tackle the issue.
He said the source would not be made public at this time.
"Following the notable problem with flies in St Andrew's during the summer, we have now identified the source of the problem," he said.
"Although we won't be publicly identifying the source due to ongoing matters, an action plan has been developed which should prevent the recurrence of the problems experienced during the summer.
"With six months before the next 'fly season', this is a good opportunity to implement, refine and roll out the plan to address this."
Mr Cook had said in June that farms, water courses, a valley and undergrowth all made the area a "prime breeding area for insects".
