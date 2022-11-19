Guernsey Deputy handed eviction notice on coffee shop
- Published
Deputy Andrew Taylor has been threatened with eviction from his coffee shop in Market Square.
The Notice to Quit was served on the Taylors Coffee Shop landlord on Monday.
The premises needs to be vacated by 13 December due to a "failure to carry out works required on the building".
The BBC understands disputes over conflicts of interest surrounding the notice are one of the reasons behind Deputy Taylor's resignation from the Development and Planning Authority.
Ferbrache and Farrell law firm served the notice on behalf of McAuley Market Buildings Limited.
Mr Taylor resigned from the Development and Planning Authority (DPA) on Wednesday citing concerns over alleged "conflicts of interest", "meetings that have taken place without the knowledge of all authority members" and "pre-determination of members".
One of the directors of McAuley Market Buildings Limited is also involved with the Leale's Yard development, which was granted planning permission on Wednesday.
It is understood there was a disagreement on the authority around whether the serving of the Notice to Quit constituted a conflict of interest, which was one of the reasons behind his resignation as Vice-President of the DPA.
Mr Taylor says he plans to make a statement on the matter at next week's States meeting, under parliamentary privilege.
Regarding Mr Taylor's resignation, Deputy Victoria Oliver, president of the DPA, said "she was disappointed to hear about the resignation from the media".
She said: "Regarding the other matters raised in his statement, I can categorically assure the public and States members that at no time has there been any conflict of interest or a direct or special interest in the matter on my part in respect of the Leale's Yard planning application.
"I can and have considered this application wholly objectively on its merits and with an open mind, having regard to the planning law, the relevant planning policies and other material planning considerations."
Ferbrache and Farrell did not provide a comment.
