Deputy resigns over Leale's Yard concerns
- Published
Concerns over the Leale's Yard development have been cited in the resignation of a member of Guernsey's Development and Planning Authority.
Deputy Andrew Taylor announced his decision ahead of an open planning meeting on the proposals.
In a statement Mr Taylor said his concerns "have increased significantly in recent weeks".
Outline plans to build 338 new homes, a supermarket and a car park were recommended for approval last week.
The proposals could lead to the biggest development in Guernsey's history.
Mr Taylor, who has been vice president of the authority since 2020, said his concerns related to three areas: "Conflicts of interest and an apparent disregard for the Blue Book Rules of Procedure", meetings that have "taken place without the knowledge of all authority members (and without minutes being shared)", and "pre-determination of members".
He said, while supportive of regeneration, his increasing concerns had "ultimately" led to this decision.
Opening the planning meeting authority President Victoria Oliver said: "Deputy Taylor has sadly decided to resign."
