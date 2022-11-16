Alderney runway expansion plans could be scaled back
Plans to extend Alderney's runway could be scaled back.
Deputies Carl Meerveld and Chris Blin do not want to lengthen the runway to allow bigger aircraft to land.
They have lodged proposals which would only allow Code B aircraft like the Dornier 228 and Britten Norman Islander to land.
Guernsey States senior committee wants to see the runway extended to the west to allow ATR aircraft to land at a cost of £24m.
Deputies Blin and Mr Meerveld said the Policy and Resources and the States Trading Supervisory Board's plans exceeded the intent of the requirements on the States of Guernsey and have asked deputies to back improvements so a Code B airport is maintained.
There are five options for the airport and Policy and Resources and the States Trading Supervisory Board's preferred option for the work is Option C+.
This would allow Aurigny to remove the Dornier 228 aircraft from its fleet, which the company said would lead to substantial savings.
It would also see the construction of a new airport terminal building and refurbishment of the fire station building.
The proposals from Deputies Blin and Meerveld would be to back Option A, which would mean the minimum works required to support ongoing operations including Dornier 228 and Britten Norman Islanders, with some safeguarding for a future extension where there is little or no impact on cost.
The proposals are set to be debated next week.
