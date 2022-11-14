Gravestones and human remains uncovered in Guernsey quarry
- Published
Guernsey Police has confirmed it is investigating human remains found in a former quarry at Longue Hougue.
Gravestones and remains became visible due to the low level of water in the island's largest reservoir.
The discovery is thought to relate to a landslide in 1969 when dozens of graves and headstones from St Sampson's cemetery fell into the quarry.
Police said they were working with the St Sampson's Douzaine, Guernsey Water and other States departments.
They confirmed the discovery was not being treated as suspicious.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.