Survey launched for opinions on next Guernsey Liberation Day
Parish officials in Guernsey are asking islanders for their views on 2023's events for Liberation Day.
Guernsey's Education, Sport and Culture Committee have launched a survey costing £7,500 to get islanders' opinions on the celebrations.
Liberation Day marks the end of the German occupation of the Channel Islands between 1940 and 1945 and is marked on 9 May.
Forest Constable Clive Le Tissier says he does not want the day forgotten.
In 2022 the Guernsey's States gave each of its parishes funding to put on events across the island.
Now it is hoped money will be made available for an island-wide event, the States has said.
Mr Le Tissier added: "The parish events were a novelty. If it is diluted into the parishes again, the fear is fewer and fewer will take up the offer from the States.
"We can't have Liberation Day fizzling out, it's a big part of Guernsey's history."
A spokesperson for Education, Sport and Culture said: "The community's views about the island's special day will be really important to the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture as it shapes future Liberation Day planning."
