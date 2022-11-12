Channel Island's ferry withdrawn for 'urgent repairs'
- Published
One of Channel Island's ferries is being withdrawn from service for "urgent repair", its operator has confirmed.
An investigation in Guernsey found the Commodore Clipper, which provides services all year, had ingested debris.
The vessel is set to return to service on 20 November, with the Condor Voyager temporarily operating in its place on sailings to and from Portsmouth.
Condor said it would do "everything possible to limit the impact".
CEO John Napton added: "Over the next few days, we will be proactively contacting passengers booked to travel on Clipper and transferring them to alternative sailings and our freight teams will be busy with customers."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.