Alderney States election call off over too few nominees
An election of States members for Alderney has been cancelled because the number of nominees is lower than the available positions.
The four candidates who put themselves forward for five places have been automatically appointed without the need for an election on 26 November.
Steve Roberts and Bill Able were already members, and will be joined by Nigel Vooght and Bruce Woodhead.
There will be a by-election for the last position, on a date to be decided.
The four appointees will hold office for four years, until 31 December 2026.
Every two years an election takes place at which five of the 10 Alderney States Members are elected.
