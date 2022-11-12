Hyperbaric chamber in Guernsey to temporarily close next month
The diving chamber based in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey will be closed for a week in December.
The hyperbaric chamber deals with treatment of decompression illnesses on the island.
All dive clubs have been advised of the closure and commercial divers are warned to be careful during the period.
It will be closed from 10 to 17 December and any divers suffering from decompression illness will initially be treated at the emergency department.
