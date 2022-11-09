Guernsey road closures partly due to electricity upgrades
Recent road closures are partly due to electricity upgrades to reduce Guernsey's carbon use.
Traffic and Highway Services said it was currently getting a high level of applications for roadworks.
It said alongside the electrical work, road closures were also for the hospital redevelopment and enhancements to pedestrian infrastructure.
A spokesperson assured islanders the number of works allowed on major roads at the same time was limited.
They said diversions also would not normally overlap unless emergency works are required.
The spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, as we all know, Guernsey has a limited number of options for diversion routes for motorised vehicles.
"We would like to remind people, however, that access through roadworks is maintained for those walking or travelling by bike wherever possible, which can avoid the delays brought about by these necessary improvement works."
More information about upcoming works can be found on the States' website.
