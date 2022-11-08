Guernsey inquest finds baby's death was natural causes
- Published
Lessons should be learned from the death of a baby at Guernsey's hospital in 2019, a judge has said.
Freddie Wilkins was born on 22 April 2019 at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital and died seven hours later.
A safety investigation found there were "several opportunities to intervene" ahead of his birth that "likely would have changed the outcome".
Closing the inquest - first opened in May 2019 - Judge Gary Perry found the death was due to natural causes.
Freddie was born with a heart rate of 220 beats per minute, almost double what would normally be expected.
The inquest heard the baby's mother Emma Wilkins attended three medical appointments in the week leading up to the birth where the unusual heart rhythm was noted.
She said in a statement that his heart condition had been missed three times.
Mrs Wilkins told the inquest: "No one can prepare you for your son dying in your arms then finding out that, yes he had an underlying heart issue, but one that was very likely treatable."
She said despite their immense anger and sadness at their treatment they also met some incredible health professionals and they should be celebrated.
The inquest heard the findings of an independent safety investigation commissioned by Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee (HSC) following the death.
The investigation concluded that although the finding of a very fast heart rate was unusual "there were several opportunities to intervene prior to the baby's birth which it is likely would have changed the outcome".
The report also provided several safety recommendations and HSC said all nine action points in the report had been implemented.
'Simply not considered'
Based on that report and the family's concerns the Law Officers commissioned independent medical experts to review the neonatal care provided.
A retired consultant neonatologist found there had been "missed opportunities to treat Freddie" with the importance of the abnormal heartbeat "not appreciated".
He considered the diagnosis of Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) - a very fast heart rate - was missed "because it was simply not considered" noting that some specialists go through their entire career and do not meet anyone with it.
The neonatologist noted that SVT is rare and episodic and affects around two in every 1,000 people.
He considered Freddie's death was not the result of a single failure, but weaknesses in communication between health staff contributed.
However, he said it "could not be known for certain whether, if treatments had been administered to his mother, Freddie would have survived and been 'normal', or whether he would have survived with long-term problems or whether he would still have passed away".
An independent consultant obstetrician considered that lessons learned from this death make it more likely that in the future other unborn babies with SVT in Guernsey would be recognised, treated and have better outcomes.
Mrs Wilkins said of the communication and decision failures: "Whether that will ever be resolved for parents going forward, I hope so.
"My only ask is that with this opportunity of voice; please as a parent ask all the questions, get more opinions and do not accept the first answer. I will forever wish that I had been a more challenging patient."
