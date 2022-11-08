Guernsey Deputy Gavin St Pier to stand for committee seat
- Published
Guernsey Deputy Gavin St Pier will stand for the vacancy on the island's States' Policy & Resources Committee.
It follows the resignation in October of its vice president, Deputy Heidi Soulsby, who said her "views and advice had not been valued" by some members.
Deputy St Pier said his experience "providing scrutiny and challenge" to government decisions would assist the committee's "important work".
The election is due to be held in the States of Deliberation on 23 November.
Deputy St Pier will be nominated by Deputy Yvonne Burford and seconded by Deputy Marc Leadbeater.
