Alderney harbour speed limit set to be reduced to 15mph
- Published
The speed limit around Alderney's harbour is set to be reduced to 15mph due to concerns about pedestrian safety in the area.
The island's General Services Committee (GSC) said it would be issuing the order for the harbour end of Route de Crabby and Braye Street.
The committee said it considered the views of the public and of the police before members agreed to the change.
Once signed off, the speed limit will drop from 35mph.
Sgt James Taylor said the police supported the reduction.
He said: "There is little or no pavement for pedestrians and limited visibility for all road users, so this decision will further assist in making the area a safer place."
The States of Alderney said law officers would now draft a Statutory Instrument regulation to be signed off by the GSC and that notice would be displayed on public noticeboards outside the court and the church for at least seven days after which it would come into force.
The regulation is set to be placed before the full States of Alderney meeting as soon as possible after enactment with a recommendation "not to annul".
