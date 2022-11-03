Fireworks plea from Guernsey Waste bosses
- Published
Waste bosses have issued a plea to bin fireworks in a safe way to "protect staff and prevent fires".
Sarah Robinson, Guernsey Waste's operations manager, said both used and unused fireworks were a fire risk at waste sites and in bin lorries.
After a display, islanders are being advised to wait 30 minutes, soak them in water for at least an hour and then put them in general household waste.
They should not go in the recycling bin, Guernsey Waste said.
Islanders have been asked to declare their fireworks display to the States, "no matter how small".
And if anyone has leftover fireworks they are advised call the police on 222222.
