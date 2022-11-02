Sark's fire service looking for volunteers to join team
Sark Fire and Rescue Service is looking for more people to volunteer to join its team.
The island's chief fire officer Kevin Adams said applicants must be ready for anything.
He said: "They've got to be willing to learn, willing to turn up at a moment's notice, and be prepared for the unexpected."
There are currently two vacancies to apply for and people can email the fire service for more information.
