Volunteers needed for free walks in Guernsey and Alderney 

Volunteers are needed to deliver a programme of short walks aimed at getting people more active and improving their health and wellbeing. The Guernsey and Alderney Ramblers Wellbeing Walks Scheme is calling for more people to come forward as walk leaders.The 30-minute walks are held Monday to Friday in Guernsey and on Sunday in Alderney in various locations.They are aimed at adults who "want to become fitter in the company of others".