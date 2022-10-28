Increase in switchblade imports to Guernsey
Guernsey border chiefs are warning of an increase in attempts to smuggle in a type of switchblade which is trending on social media sites.
Guernsey Border Agency (GBA) said it was illegal to import the weapons, known as "balisongs" or "butterfly knives", without a special licence.
The agency said the knives were readily available to buy on the internet.
However importing them into Guernsey by ordering them online or by other means was prohibited by law.
Butterfly knives were defined by the agency as a "blade enclosed by its handle which is designed to split down the middle, without the operation of a spring or other mechanical means, to reveal the blade."
Even knives made of plastic, resin or other non-metallic materials could fall foul of the order, as could those without a sharp blade or point, it said.
The agency said the knives were among other "martial arts, live action roleplay, and film and TV memorabilia" which, although on sale on popular websites, could contravene the order.
In a joint statement with Guernsey Police, it said the importation of the knives was governed by the Import Control Guernsey Order 2010.
The statement added: "As with other goods classified as offensive weapons under this order, importation or attempted importation may result in seizure of the goods and the possibility of a criminal investigation."
