Alderney airport reopens to commercial flights
Alderney airport has reopened its runway to commercial flights after closing for one day.
The States of Guernsey reported a defect had been found on the runway during a routine inspection on Tuesday.
Services were halted and a specialist team from the UK carried out repairs at the island's only airport on Wednesday afternoon.
The airport reopened to the public at 12:00 BST, local airline Aurigny confirmed in a social media post.
