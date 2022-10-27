Alderney airport reopens to commercial flights

Alderney Airport
The airport's two grass runways were deemed unsuitable for commercial planes to land on in the interim

Alderney airport has reopened its runway to commercial flights after closing for one day.

The States of Guernsey reported a defect had been found on the runway during a routine inspection on Tuesday.

Services were halted and a specialist team from the UK carried out repairs at the island's only airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The airport reopened to the public at 12:00 BST, local airline Aurigny confirmed in a social media post.

