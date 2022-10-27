Stranded cliff climber rescued from Guernsey bay
A man, who was climbing cliffs on Guernsey's coast, has been rescued.
Guernsey Coastguard was alerted to the man who was stranded on the cliffs at Moulin Huet Bay at 13:33 BST on Wednesday.
Police, fire service, Guernsey Cliff Rescue and St Peter Port's Spirit of Guernsey lifeboat were all involved.
Guernsey Coastguard said rescuers descended from a cliff path and "extracted the casualty by ascending back up the cliff to safety".
The man, who was not injured, was reunited with his family 16:35.
