Alderney airport closes due to runway defect
Alderney Airport has closed due to a defect in its runway, the States of Guernsey has said.
The States, which is responsible for the airport, said a defect was found during a routine inspection on Tuesday.
It said a "failure in the base material beneath the runway" had caused the surface to subside.
Airline Aurigny said all flights to and from Alderney had been cancelled and it was working with Guernsey Ports to find "alternative travel options".
Guernsey Ports said it would assess whether some operations could be "restored, potentially with reduced capacity", and that it would bring a specialist team from the UK to carry out repairs.
The States of Guernsey is set to debate financing a new airport for Alderney, which would include a longer runway, new terminal and a refurbished on-site fire station at the cost of about £24m.
The States said the defect was located in an area which had previously been repaired as "part of an ongoing programme of patch repairs".
It said if medical assistance was needed, St John's marine ambulance would be deployed instead of a medical evacuation flight.
Aurigny said it would halt flight sales for Alderney routes until Friday 28 October as a "precautionary measure".
