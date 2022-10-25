Guernsey politician Heidi Soulsby quits vice-president role
A Guernsey politician has quit as vice-president of the States senior committee saying "my views and advice have not been valued" by some members.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby said she would be able to "make more of a positive contribution" outside the Policy and Resources Committee.
She said in a statement she was resigning "with regret".
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, committee President, said he was "sorry" she was resigning.
In a statement issued by the committee Mrs Soulsby said: "It is with regret that I tender my resignation as vice-president of the Policy and Resources Committee.
"It has been obvious for quite a while that my views and advice have not been valued by some on the committee and I think there is little point in me continuing in the hope that things may get better."
She will continue in her role as vice-president - and deputy chief minister - until a new member is appointed.
Mr Ferbrache said: "I want to express my thanks to her as I believe she has made a valuable contribution to this committee in the last two years."
