Guernsey inflation rate highest for 30 years
Prices in Guernsey have risen at their highest rate for more than 30 years.
The Retail Price Index (RPI), which reflects the cost of living in Guernsey, found inflation rose 8% in the most recent quarter for June to September.
For the three months previously, the rate was marginally lower at 7%.
Within the RPI the biggest rises were 26% for fuel and light, 12.3% for motoring, 11% for leisure services and 9.6% for food.
The cost of living in the UK has risen at its fastest rate in 40 years, siting the rising costs of food and energy as the main causes.
Earlier this week Jersey announced its inflation rates had hit its highest rate of inflation since 1990, rising to 10.4%.
