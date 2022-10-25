Freight ship chartered while damaged Condor ferry repaired

MV MidasCondor
The 355ft-long freight-only MV Midas was built in Germany in 1990

A ship has been chartered by Condor to provide cargo cover between Portsmouth and Guernsey while repairs on one of its vessels continue.

The propeller and driveshaft of the Commodore Goodwill were damaged during routine dry dock maintenance in Spain.

Condor said it was carrying out trials with the freight-only vessel MV Midas.

If trials are successful, the Midas would cover the "Goodwill's delayed return" and support "the lifeline freight operation", bosses said.

The 355ft (108m) long freight-only vessel was built in Germany in 1990.

The Commodore Goodwill, seen here in Guernsey Harbour, was damaged during routine maintenance

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics