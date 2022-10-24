Children reported as more active in Bailiwick
Guernsey children have become more active since 2018, according to an independent committee.
The Health Improvement Commission reports on the levels of physical activity of children, which said they were "moving in the right direction".
The indicator for Overall Physical Activity was graded as a C+, improving on the grade D received in 2018.
Alun Williams said physical activity enabled "improved health, social, economic and community outcomes".
The chairperson of the commission said: "These results show that the collective efforts from the community in promoting and enabling children and young people's physical activity so far are beginning to pay off.
"In some areas, however, the grades show that a significant number of our children and young people are not moving enough nor often enough to reap the mental, physical and social benefits of regular physical activity."
The commission said more children and young people were "walking, cycling or scooting to and from school", and 71% of primary and 57% of secondary pupils were physically active for at least 60 minutes on four or more days in the week.
"The increase in active travel is especially welcome as we hope that it reflects a shift in understanding the benefits of active travel, not just for young people but for the whole community," Mr Williams said.
The committee said the Covid-19 lockdown affected opportunities for children to be active at school, sports clubs and informal activities with friends and family.
The report highlighted the continued need to encourage children to remain active as they get older.
