Guernsey wildlife hospital seeks funding after permission granted
Planning permission has been given for a wildlife hospital on the site of Guernsey's animal shelter.
The GSPCA unveiled its £2m plans in March, set to include new stables, water pools and additional aviaries.
The charity said it had raised £300,000 of its £2m fundraising target towards the new facility and to removing old buildings.
However, GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said the rising cost of living had altered its original plans.
'A battle'
He said: "We have had to re-look at the plans as build costs have gone up in many ways.
"For the last two years, it has really been a battle to ensure we get through - not just with funding, but with all the struggles the pandemic has brought."
Mr Byrne said new facilities would help it continue to aid wildlife across the bailiwick.
He said: "A new wildlife hospital is well overdue, not only for us here at the GSPCA, but for the whole of the Channel Islands.
"We often have wildlife from Alderney, Sark, Herm and even Jethou.
"We help over 2,500 wild animals and birds every year, and you'd be surprised what we get called out for."
