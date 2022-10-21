Guernsey job restrictions cut in bid to encourage migration
Plans to end rules for Guernsey job types that are currently restricted to British and EU nationals have been approved by the States.
The restrictions apply to all jobs in the construction and hospitality industries as well as other roles.
Politicians have set a strategic population objective of net migration of 300 people a year for 30 years.
Changes to employment permits - needed to work in the island - were agreed including medium-term permits ending.
Those who would have been given those five-year permits - which includes teachers and finance staff - will be given the long-term eight-year permits instead.
Proposals from Deputies John Gollop and Chris Blin to allow people on short-term employment permits to stay in Guernsey for four years rather than three were rejected by the States.
A review into how the States can give easier access to affordable childcare will be commissioned by politicians.
The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure will now look at market interventions to try to encourage more house building.
