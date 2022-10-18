Authority to tackle 'unsightly' Guernsey premises
A States committee is trying to win power to be able to serve notices to owners of "unsightly premises".
The Development & Planning Authority (DPA) wants to serve civil notices to owners of land which is "adversely affecting the amenity of an area".
It said land in an "unsightly condition" included redundant hotel sites, derelict town premises and "other known eyesores" in Guernsey.
The president of the DPA said it would ensure land was "put to best use".
Deputy Victoria Oliver said: "Islanders and visitors already enjoy the beauty of our island, but we're all aware of sites which spoil our otherwise picturesque scenery.
"As well as making the most efficient use of our space, this would be an opportunity to further improve the charm of our island and deter the creation of more eyesores."
The policy letter said powers would not be applied to redundant greenhouses and related structures due to already existing laws.
