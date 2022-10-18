Quarry at Chouet approved with conditions
Plans for a new granite quarry at Chouet in Guernsey have been approved by politicians.
The Development and Planning Authority attached a number of conditions to the permission at its meeting on Monday.
Concerns from local people included noise, dust and vibrations and the impact on nearby properties and businesses.
Authority president Victoria Oliver said she hoped the conditions would help alleviate those concerns.
The permission gives the go-ahead for quarrying granite at a new nine acre site at Chouet in the north west of the island.
It follows a prediction by building supplies firm Ronez that the current granite quarry at Les Vardes was close to being exhausted.
Conditions on the new quarry include an increased number of devices to trap dust, agreement on days and times at which blasting is permitted, planting around the site and lowering machinery to reduce visual and noise impacts.
Mrs Oliver said the authority had "listened carefully to the representations made" and it was important "this work is carried out with the appropriate mitigations".
