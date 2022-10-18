People in Guernsey asked to look out for tree disease
- Published
Islanders are being asked to look out for signs of sweet chestnut blight plant disease in the hope of controlling or eradicating its spread.
The disease was confirmed in Guernsey earlier in 2022.
It enters through wounds or splits in the bark.
People are being asked to send photos of infected trees with a site location to agriculture@gov.gg or leave a message on 01481 221161.
The States said the serious fungal plant disease had been considered absent from Guernsey, but an infection was confirmed on a sweet chestnut tree in St Sampsons.
It said: "With no obvious source for the infection, it is considered likely that this disease will be present elsewhere in Guernsey and gardeners and landowners are being asked to check their sweet chestnut trees and report any symptoms.
"Sweet chestnut blight is widespread in mainland Europe, and it has been found in parts of southern UK where attempts at eradication are ongoing."
Orange fungal growths
Typical symptoms include the cracking of bark and the presence of sunken cankers - areas where the underlying vascular tissue has died - on the trunks of trees.
The disease may spread rapidly beneath the bark, resulting in wilting and the browning of leaves above.
After moist weather, small orange fungal growths can be seen erupting through the bark.
Nigel Clark, plant health inspector, said: "Sweet chestnut is not a widely grown tree in Guernsey, but it is an important part of our landscape.
"By identifying any other infected sites, we will have a clearer picture as to whether eradication is possible or what control measures can be taken."
Sweet chestnut blight poses no threat to people, pets or livestock and it does not affect horse chestnut or "conker" trees which are unrelated to sweet chestnut, the States added.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.