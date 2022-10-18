Women urged to check breasts and attend screenings
- Published
Women are being urged to check their breasts for any changes and attend screening sessions in Guernsey.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in Guernsey - excluding skin cancer - and approximately 55 to 60 people are diagnosed annually, the States said.
Women aged 50 to 75 are invited for a free breast screening every two years.
Sharon Treacy, breast nurse consultant, said "the appointment doesn't take long, and it could save your life".
The warning comes as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Di Mathews, Public Health strategic lead for screening, said: "Breast screening can detect abnormalities in the breast tissue that are too small for you or your doctor to see or feel.
"It uses a test called a mammogram which is an X-ray examination of the breast that takes only a few minutes and involves a very low dose of radiation.
"However, we would still advise women to check and look at their breasts for changes in between screening appointments."
The States added that trans men, trans women and non-binary people may be invited automatically or may need to talk to their GP surgery.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.