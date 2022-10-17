Islanders discuss £24m Alderney airport plans
Politicians from Guernsey are among those discussing the future of Alderney Airport at a drop-in.
A policy letter has been submitted to the States of Guernsey, recommending an extended runway and full airport rehabilitation at a cost of about £24m.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby said it was "fundamentally flawed".
The vice president of the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) said there was no evidence that if Guernsey built the new airport, tourists "would come".
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of P&R, said the "majority of P&R" and the States' Trading Supervisory Board would be "backing" the plans.
He said: "We just hope that the majority of the States members overall will be backing these proposals because they are sensible, they're not only good for Alderney, they're good for Alderney and they're good for Guernsey.
"I'm not suggesting all of a sudden, thousands and thousands of people are going to flood to Alderney next summer or whenever the runway is built in a few years time, overall it has got to be good for the Bailiwick of Guernsey."
Deputy Heidi Soulsby said: "If we're expecting the Guernsey taxpayer to subsidise this sort of work, then we need to consider that relationship with Alderney and all the things that we do.
"I think there are a lot of questions that need to be asked as there is no real detail on any of that to justify the view that the public service obligation will reduce because it doesn't actually say it'll end, so it is only taking £800,00 off of £3m.
"This is going to be quite a lot of money still being provided to Alderney for that route and I don't know if it stacks up, despite extending a runway, more people will come."
'Future-proof Alderney'
Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee Ian Carter said it was the "most important Alderney infrastructure project to be considered" since the 19th Century - when the breakwater was built.
"This project would not only future-proof Alderney, but it would also enable the island's tourist industry and population to grow, with increasing employment opportunities, and significant positive impacts on Alderney's economy, which would help to contribute further revenues to the Bailiwick Exchequer," he said.
The drop-in is taking place at the Island Hall in Alderney from 11:00-16:30 BST.
