Free lateral flow tests for businesses until end of 2022

NHS Lateral Flow Test or LFT being used to test for Covid 19/ Coronavirus
The government said it had "healthy stock levels" of lateral flow tests

Guernsey businesses can apply to collect lateral flow tests free of charge until the end of the year.

The States of Guernsey said the decision was "due to current healthy stock levels and to support businesses in the lead up to the festive period".

However, from January businesses will need to purchase tests, the States added.

Covid cases are continuing to increase in Guernsey.

Separately, members of the public can collect tests free of charge from the Guernsey Information Centre or Beau Sejour.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.