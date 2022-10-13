One affordable home in Guernsey granted planning permission in 2021
- Published
Only one affordable home was given planning permission last year in Guernsey, States figures have shown.
The Annual Monitoring Report looks at how well the Island Development Plan is performing and showed 185 approvals for houses in the private market in 2021, but only one for affordable housing.
In the last three years fewer affordable housing permissions have been given, the figures show.
But the report highlighted a number of potential development sites.
It said if brought forward, these potential development sites could provide for between 239 and 519 units of affordable housing under current States policy.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.