Extra £5m added to Guernsey revenue service budget
- Published
An extra £5m is set to be spent upgrading Guernsey's revenue service.
Policy and Resources Committee President Deputy Peter Ferbrache said it had spent £16m out of its £18m budget to upgrade the service.
He said finances would be used to buy "more computers and software".
Deputy Mark Helyar, lead of Treasury matters for Policy and Resources, said upgrades were "absolutely essential" and he hoped a lot of the process would be automated further down the line.
