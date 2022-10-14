Guernsey childhood obesity levels 'not impacted by pandemic'
- Published
Childhood obesity levels in Guernsey have not been affected by the pandemic, a report has found.
The Guernsey Child Measurement Programme (GCMP) recorded the heights and weights of 1,144 children in school Years One and Five.
It found excess weight among those measured in 2022 was similar when compared to 2019.
Head of health intelligence Jenny Cataroche said the levels "remain a concern".
"Levels of excess weight remain a concern and highlight an ongoing need for action, but we must acknowledge that there is a certain achievement to holding the previous position, with no worsening, in what has been a time of unprecedented change and uncertainty for local children and families over the past three years," she said.
Key findings of the report included:
- More than 80% of Year One children were found to have a healthy weight status compared to 72.3% in Year Five
- About one in six Year One children had excess weight and about one in four in Year Five
- Participation "remained high" at 87% of Guernsey children taking part in the programme
Dr Simon Sebire, chief executive of the Health Improvement Commission, said childhood obesity remained "one of the most serious health challenges faced locally".
He said: "The Health Improvement Commission is having success in enabling healthier food environments and more physical activity across many of these settings.
"But our work is only a part of the local solution that our children deserve, which must also involve addressing the socio-economic factors which shape their opportunities to be healthy."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.