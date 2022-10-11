Guernsey volunteers win gold at Britain in Bloom awards
A volunteer group from Guernsey has won a gold medal in the 2022 Britain in Bloom awards.
The Forest Floral Group was recognised in the large village category in the Royal Horticultural Society event.
The competition returned for the first time in two years with a renewed focus on the environment.
Organisers said this year's garden displays featured more water butts, recycled materials and drought-tolerant species than ever before.
The Forest Floral Group is made up of volunteers who meet weekly to maintain the floral displays across the parish.
Darren Share, chair of the Britain in Bloom judges, said this year's finalists "embraced sustainable horticulture".
"We enjoyed seeing the forward-thinking ways groups are working to make their planting more resilient to climate change and also contributing to carbon reduction in their communities," he said.
