French yacht saved off Guernsey coast
- Published
A yacht with six people onboard has been saved off Guernsey's east coast.
A 44-foot (13m) French-flagged sailing vessel lost its mast three miles (4km) north of Herm, sending it drifting towards rocks due to the wind and tide.
The St Peter Lifeboat was deployed at about 15:55 BST after receiving a phone call from the French Coastguard about the drifting vessel.
The crew onboard had lost its radio equipment and could only contact the French authorities by phone.
Guernsey Coastguard confirmed its "Spirit of Guernsey" intercepted the vessel and towed it inshore to St Peter Port shortly after 17:45 BST.
