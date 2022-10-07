Search for missing safe owner continues in Guernsey
- Published
The States of Guernsey Police are appealing to the public to help identify the owner of a missing safe for the second "and final" time.
The force recovered a safe in August in "circumstances suggesting" it could have been stolen.
It appealed to islanders to identify the owner, but no one came forward.
The police requested anyone with information which could help identify the safe's owner to "come forward and make themselves known".
