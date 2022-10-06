Sark to build new renewable electricity system
Sark's government has confirmed it will hire a company to install a new renewable electricity source and grid.
Chief Pleas agreed to cease the compulsory purchase of Sark Electricity, which had been in the works since June 2021.
The government said it would instead build an islander-owned electricity supply at a cost of around £4m.
In June, an independent body said a "completely new system" was needed due to health and safety concerns.
It also described the island's electricity grid as "outdated and in a state of repair which does not meet basic British industry standards as used in the UK and Guernsey".
Sark's Chair of Policy and Finance Conseiller John Guille said changes would put an end to its electricity problems.
"Considering all the heartache islanders have suffered over recent years with the ups and downs in the drama, I'd like to hope this is in some way the beginning of the end of the troubles associated with electricity," he said.
Alan Witney-Price, managing director of Sark Electricity Ltd (SEL), said he was not "hugely surprised" by the decision.
'It is what it is'
He said: "I'm pleased that Chief Pleas is progressing. I'm not hugely surprised, SEL isn't going anywhere, we have a presence on the island clearly.
"We have a grid in the ground, its upgrades are something I've been trying to pursue for years.
"We have been blocked, but from our perspective, we are just going to push ahead and get these things done.
"We don't support a £5m ticket price to do what Chief Pleas are seeking to do, we think it can be done for significantly less than that, but they have their agenda and they will pursue it."
Mr Witney-Price said he was "not concerned" by the move, adding "it is what it is".
