Hundreds prescribed social activities in Guernsey
- Published
More than 300 islanders in Guernsey have been prescribed social activities since a scheme began in 2021.
GP's can refer patients to the Bailiwick Social Prescribing (BSP) service, which offers non-clinical support such as social activities.
It was introduced to tackle social factors that can affect a person's mental health alongside or without medication.
BSP lead Dr Louise Brook said it was a "much needed treatment option".
She said: "GPs can give antibiotics, painkillers and antidepressants amongst other appropriate medications, but we can't solve the other issues, up until now we haven't had anywhere to turn to help with social difficulties.
"BSP has given us this much needed treatment option, by adding in social prescribing to medications we are much more likely to improve the patients' connection with the community, exercise, join in, laugh and ultimately improve their all-round health."
BSP, part of the Health Improvement Commission LBG charity, said 100% of GPs at Island Health had referred into the scheme and Healthcare Group had "already met 94% of their GPs making referrals".
Manager Trish De Carteret said: "It just shows that there is a demand that GPs take this as part of healthcare".
