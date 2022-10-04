Major Alderney airport improvements proposed
Proposals to "future proof" Alderney Airport will be reviewed by the States of Guernsey.
Plans include a longer runway, a new terminal and a refurbished on-site fire station.
Guernsey States said the proposals would cost about £24m - exceeding the £12m it agreed in 2019 to resurface and widen the runway.
States' Trading Supervisory Board (STSB) Deputy Peter Roffey said major work was needed "urgently".
"The runway at Alderney Airport was last resurfaced more than 20 years ago, and despite considerable remedial works in recent years, its condition has gradually deteriorated to the point where it now requires major works, and urgently," he said.
Guernsey Ports manages Alderney airport operations and the States of Guernsey subsidise air services to and from the islands at a cost of about £2 million a year.
It said this could be reduced to about £800,000 if larger aircrafts, which would require a longer runway, were used.
It said refurbishing Alderney's airport was a priority project, categorised as a "must do" in the Government work plan due to current conditions not being "viable".
Policy and Resources Committee President (PRC) Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the interests of both islands were "closely interlinked".
The air links are "crucial to the island's continued prosperity and wellbeing and our shared financial resilience given the anticipated significant reduction in the cost of the PSO to Guernsey taxpayers," he said.
Mr Roffey said the STSB and PRC agreed a "more significant refurbishment would deliver greater benefits and better value for money" in its joint policy letter.
Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee chairman Ian Carter said it would explore the option for the States of Alderney to contribute to the final cost.
Proposals will be subject to agreement as to how much each island will contribute financially.
