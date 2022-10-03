Alderney GP surgery bought by States
- Published
Alderney's only GP practice has been bought by the States of Alderney and Guernsey.
Island Medical Limited had been set to close in the summer, but has since been supported by Guernsey's Queens Road Medical Practice.
The States of Guernsey said the practice would continue to provide support for the next six months.
Ian Carter, from Alderney States, said the business had been given to the States at nil cost.
The chairman of the States of Alderney's Policy & Finance Committee said: "The ownership change will help support the longer-term strategy for greater co-ordination between all of the island's health and care services.
"The business has effectively been given to the States at nil cost."
Representatives from both islands will also form Alderney Care Board which will oversee discussions on the "broader future health and care in Alderney".
Deputy Al Brouard and Deputy Aiden Matthews from the Guernsey Committee for Health & Social Care, and Ian Carter and Boyd Kelly from the States of Alderney will be on the board.
Deputy Mark Helyar will act as chairperson in his role as Policy & Resources Committee lead on matters relating to Bailiwick relationships.
Mr Helyar said plans were developing a "more resilient and sustainable" model of care for the island, which he said would encourage "providers to work closely together to shape service offerings".
The States of Guernsey confirmed its first group meeting would take place in early November.
