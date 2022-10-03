Two new weekly inter-island flights in Jersey and Guernsey
- Published
A Channel Islands airline has introduced additional flights between Guernsey and Jersey for November.
Blue Islands said there was an increase in demand for inter-island travel due to the removal of Covid restrictions and sporting fixtures.
The service has added an additional two flights on Wednesday morning and evening to its flight schedule.
Blue Islands CEO Rob Veron said the two extra weekly flights would add 1,300 more seats for November.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.