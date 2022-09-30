Guernsey anti-discrimination law small business exemption rejected
Proposals to exempt small businesses from Guernsey's new anti-discrimination legislation have been thrown out by the States.
Deputies voted 26 to 9 to reject amendment eight, which was put forward by Deputies Chris Blin and David De Lisle.
Campaigners said if the proposal was approved it would "water down" the law and make it "meaningless".
Deputies are set to vote on the amended law later.
Proposals to reduce the compensation due from 'injury to feelings' from £10,000 to £5,000 were narrowly defeated.
A call to protect "religion or belief" rather than "religious belief" was voted through.
Under the law, due to be phased in over the next six years, islanders would be protected from discrimination under six protected grounds: religion, belief, race, sexual orientation, disability and carer status.