New gas wells drilled at former Guernsey landfill site
New gas wells are being drilled at a former landfill site amid a fall in production.
Methane has been flared off at the Mont Cuet landfill site in Guernsey since it closed in 2019.
The States of Guernsey said settlement of the waste had "reduced the efficiency of the existing gas collection system".
About 20 new gas wells will be drilled across the site from 3 to 14 October "to improve gas recovery".
Rob Roussel, senior technical adviser at Guernsey Waste, said the drilling would have "no impact whatsoever" to people in the area.
"The drilling will be very self-contained within a carefully monitored and controlled gas management system," he said.
Extraction of methane could continue for 30 years at the site.
