Guernsey marine ambulance deployed three times in week

boat in oceanSt John Ambulance Guernsey
The Flying Christine III is operated by Guernsey's St John charity

A marine ambulance has been deployed three times in one week in the Channel Islands.

Volunteers from the St John Marine Ambulance set sail to Alderney on Wednesday for a patient requiring medical treatment in Guernsey.

The Flying Christine III arrived in Alderney at about 10:30 BST, where it was met by Alderney Ambulance.

It also sailed to Sark on Friday and Herm on Monday to provide transfer to Guernsey's hospital.

