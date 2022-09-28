Guernsey sexual health clinic a 'milestone' for charity
Choices sexual health clinic in Guernsey hopes to expand its services following a move to bigger premises.
The new centre at North Plantation has more space and better access for disabled people.
The charity has offered contraceptive and sexual health services since it started as the Family Planning Clinic in the 1970s.
Dr Lucy Joslin, clinical lead at Choices, called the opening by Deputy Bailiff Jessica Roland, a "milestone".
Choices offers over 20 clinic hours per week, provided by a team of 11 staff.
Dr Joslin said: "Figures show us that for every pound spent on teenage pregnancy prevention and contraceptive subsidisation, as much as £11 is saved across the public sector."
Service manager Fiona Hardy said there was an "exciting opportunity" to develop the service.
