Sark patient taken to hospital by marine ambulance
- Published
A patient has been taken to hospital via marine ambulance after help was requested by Sark's doctor.
St John Ambulance's Flying Christine lll was sent from St Peter Port, in Guernsey, to the island at 18:45 BST on Friday.
The crew gave the patient further care onboard before they were transferred by road ambulance to Princess Elizabeth Hospital's Emergency Department.
St John Ambulance did not give further detail on the patient's condition.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.