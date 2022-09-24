New playground and learning area opened in Sark
A new playground and outdoor learning centre in Sark has been officially opened.
The £60,000 facility at Sark school is the first of its kind on the island, and has taken a year to complete.
It has been funded by Guernsey Community Foundation, the Social Investment Fund and private donors.
The project has been designed by Friends of Sark School (FoSS) who said they "couldn't be more delighted with the end result".
Rosalie La Trobe-Bateman, chairperson of FoSS, wanted to "thank our generous donors and all those who have contributed to help make this dream a reality".
"To see the children so excited for school each morning makes all the hard work worth it," she said.
The playground wraps around the entire school building, making use of previously wasted space.
It was opened on Wednesday by Michelle Brady, Sark's new head of school.
Mrs La Trobe-Batemant said: "We now have an outdoor play and learning area that the children of Sark School will benefit from for many years to come.
"It will immeasurably improve the daily educational experience of Sark's schoolchildren and boost the morale of our whole community, which is exactly what our charity aims to do."
