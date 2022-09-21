Armed officers deployed to Sark after aggravated burglary
Armed police officers have been deployed from Guernsey to Sark to deal with an alleged aggravated burglary.
Firearms officers and detectives were sent to the island after an "incident that occurred overnight".
Guernsey Police said four men, aged between 30 and 36, have been arrested - three in Sark and one in Guernsey.
The force said it was "an ongoing investigation", but no one else was being looked for in connection with the incident.
Sark has a voluntary police force and in the event of a serious crime Guernsey Police can be called in to work with the island's officers.
